HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Police Department is responding to a deadly big rig crash on Southwest Freeway that is blocking all southbound lanes near Harwin.


According to TxDot, several southbound lanes have now reopened after all lanes were shut down for more than three hours.

