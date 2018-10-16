U.S. 59 Southwest Freeway (southbound) @ Harwin, fatality accident has all lanes blocked. Expect delays. #houtraffic



CC3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 16, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4497160" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deadly crash on US-59 at Harwin cause major delays

The Houston Police Department is responding to a deadly big rig crash on Southwest Freeway that is blocking all southbound lanes near Harwin.According to TxDot, several southbound lanes have now reopened after all lanes were shut down for more than three hours.