HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Police Department is responding to a deadly big rig crash on Southwest Freeway that is blocking all southbound lanes near Harwin.
U.S. 59 Southwest Freeway (southbound) @ Harwin, fatality accident has all lanes blocked. Expect delays. #houtraffic— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 16, 2018
According to TxDot, several southbound lanes have now reopened after all lanes were shut down for more than three hours.
