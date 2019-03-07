Traffic

Big rig hauling Modelo beer crashes on freeway on-ramp in West Covina, spilling hundreds of cans

A semi-truck hauling a payload of beer veered over the side of a freeway off-ramp and crashed in West Covina, spilling hundreds of cans on a hillside and the street below.

By ABC7.com staff
WEST COVINA, California -- A semi-truck hauling a payload of beer veered over the side of a freeway on-ramp and overturned Thursday morning in West Covina, spilling hundreds of cans on a hillside and the street below.

The single-vehicle collision, which ignited a small fire, was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. at the westbound 10 Freeway and Grand Avenue, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

The driver was able to exit the wrecked big rig and was walking unassisted.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

One of the off-ramp's lanes was blocked as crews worked to remove the Modelo beer cans.

