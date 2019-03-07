Big rig hauling Modelo beer crashes on freeway on-ramp in West Covina, spilling hundreds of cans

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3603388" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Big rig spills whiskey all over freeway in Arkansas

WEST COVINA, California -- A semi-truck hauling a payload of beer veered over the side of a freeway on-ramp and overturned Thursday morning in West Covina, spilling hundreds of cans on a hillside and the street below.The single-vehicle collision, which ignited a small fire, was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. at the westbound 10 Freeway and Grand Avenue, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.The driver was able to exit the wrecked big rig and was walking unassisted.The cause of the crash was under investigation.One of the off-ramp's lanes was blocked as crews worked to remove the Modelo beer cans.