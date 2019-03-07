Big rig hauling Modelo beer crashes on freeway on-ramp in West Covina, spilling hundreds of cans

The single-vehicle collision, which ignited a small fire, was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. at the westbound 10 Freeway and Grand Avenue, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.
The driver was able to exit the wrecked big rig and was walking unassisted.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.
One of the off-ramp's lanes was blocked as crews worked to remove the Modelo beer cans.
