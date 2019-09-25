Semi driver who swerved to avoid dead cow spills plywood on US-90

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All but one lane of Highway 90 is shut down after an 18-wheeler driver who said he swerved to avoid hitting a dead cow lost a load of plywood on the road.It happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday on the westbound lanes near Mercury in northeast Houston.Houston police say the 18-wheeler's lost load fell onto another vehicle, but that driver suffered only minor pain.The 18-wheeler driver, who was with his wife, told ABC13 it was dark, but the cow was already there. He and his wife were not hurt.It has taken crews hours to remove the several hundred pound cow as well as all the pieces of wood.Officials expect it could be a while before the entire highway reopens.Drivers can take Wallisville or I-10 as an alternate to US-90 westbound.