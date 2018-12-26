TRAFFIC

METRO offering free rides on New Year's Eve

Metro offering free rides on New Year's Eve (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
In an effort to help prevent drunk driving, METRO is once again offering free rides to revelers on New Year's Eve.

Free rides will begin at 6 p.m. New Year's Eve until 6 a.m. New Year's Day on local bus, METRORail and METROLift.

METRO's service for New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, 2016, will follow regular, published schedules. METRORail hours are extended and trains will operate on a Friday schedule.

METROLift riders must call the METROLift reservation line at (713) 225-6716 on Monday, Dec. 31, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to schedule trips for these dates.

A quick recap of METRO's service for New Year's Day, Jan. 1:
Local bus routes and METRORail will operate a Sunday schedule.

No Park & Ride service.
All HOV/HOT lanes will be closed.
Customer Care Center will be closed.
METRO's RideStore and Lost & Found will be closed.
