NJ school board member apologizes for calling police chief 'skinhead' in traffic stop rant

The incident happened last month in New Jersey.

SOUTH ORANGE, New Jersey --
A New Jersey school board member who was caught on camera cursing at a police officer and calling the chief a "skinhead cop" is apologizing for her behavior, saying it was an "irrational response."

Stephanie Lawson-Muhammad is a member of the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education.

She reportedly says she's sorry and that her emotions got the best of her as she was driving her kids to school.

Parents called for her resignation after the incident surfaced.

The rant happened during a traffic stop last month, in which Lawson-Muhammad threatened to call the South Orange village president.

Watch the full traffic stop in the video above.

The officer stated to Lawson-Muhammad that she was stopped for driving 37 in a 25 mile per hour zone. The officer also ticketed her for not having her current insurance information on her.

Lawson-Muhammad asked the officer to call her daughter's school for her to say she'll be late, but the officer declined to do so.

She also told him, "I'm scared of cops because you guys hurt black people."

After she started crying, the officer asked her if she'd like him to call an ambulance for her because he said she seemed like she was having a panic attack.
She told him no, and that, "It's a (expletive) insult."

Lawson-Muhammad stated that she was a school board member and asked the officer to rescind the summons because her husband could text a picture of the insurance card to him.

He replied that he is unable to do so once the summons is issued. She then is heard referring to the South Orange police chief as a "skinhead."

A parent organization called for a public apology and commended the officer for his demeanor and professionalism.
