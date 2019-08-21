Traffic

SAFE 2 SAVE: Earn freebies for safe driving with new app

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Distracted driving in the Houston area continues to be a dangerous and often fatal trend.

To help combat the temptation to pick your phone up while you're behind the wheel, over 100 businesses have teamed up to reward you for safe driving.

Houston has the highest percentage of distracted drivers nationally. Safe 2 Save is a loyalty program that allows you to earn points every time you drive without touching your phone.

The loyalty program rewards you with yummy food, coffee and more at some of the businesses you likely already go to all for not driving distracted.



Since starting the safe driving initiative in 2016, there are now over 70,000 users in the Houston area. Developer Marci Corry says you can earn rewards at places like McDonalds, Chick-fil-a, National Helicopter Tours and Yoga Pod all for safe driving.

All you have to do it download the app. You will earn two points for every minute of safe driving, starting at 10 mph. As you gain points, it's as easy as selecting your favorite business and then choosing the reward you want.

Safe 2 Save recently partnered with Memorial Hermann Life Flight and currently has a city-wide competition for a chance to win a Disney Cruise for four or $5,000 cash, as well as a weekly $200 gas card giveaways.

Use the code ABC when you download SAFE 2 SAVE and you receive 800 points. This equals to free food at all types of restaurants around Houston. Examples include:
  • Dish Society: Free breakfast entrée
  • Salata: Free chicken or free soup
  • PDQ: BOGO combo meal or free honey buttered chicken sandwich or 3 chicken tenders with any purchase
  • La Madeleine: Free cup of soup
  • Peli Peli: Free appetizer with entree
  • Lasagna House: BOGO entrée
  • McDonald's: Free Big Mac or sausage burrito


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!

Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustondistracted drivingappdriving
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UHD student threatens violence after class cancelled: police
Man set to die for killing Conroe college student
Massage Heights employee in Houston accused of sex assault
Interim superintendent tackles criticism of HISD leadership
Former Astros pitcher Octavio Dotel linked to drug ring
Houston Roughnecks introduced as the city's XFL team name
This Texas home for sale comes with its own backyard racetrack
Show More
What UH College of Medicine will look like when it opens
Man licked Blue Bell at Texas Walmart for Facebook likes
Former prisoner changing his life one haircut at a time
Deputy constable saved by bulletproof vest during shooting
Conroe sanctuary building friendships between veterans and horses
More TOP STORIES News