SAFE 2 SAVE: Earn freebies for safe driving with new app

Dish Society: Free breakfast entrée

Salata: Free chicken or free soup

PDQ: BOGO combo meal or free honey buttered chicken sandwich or 3 chicken tenders with any purchase

La Madeleine: Free cup of soup

Peli Peli: Free appetizer with entree

Lasagna House: BOGO entrée

McDonald's: Free Big Mac or sausage burrito

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Distracted driving in the Houston area continues to be a dangerous and often fatal trend.To help combat the temptation to pick your phone up while you're behind the wheel, over 100 businesses have teamed up to reward you for safe driving.Houston has the highest percentage of distracted drivers nationally.is a loyalty program that allows you to earn points every time you drive without touching your phone.The loyalty program rewards you with yummy food, coffee and more at some of the businesses you likely already go to all for not driving distracted.Since starting the safe driving initiative in 2016, there are now over 70,000 users in the Houston area. Developer Marci Corry says you can earn rewards at places like McDonalds, Chick-fil-a, National Helicopter Tours and Yoga Pod all for safe driving.All you have to do it download the app. You will earn two points for every minute of safe driving, starting at 10 mph. As you gain points, it's as easy as selecting your favorite business and then choosing the reward you want.Safe 2 Save recently partnered with Memorial Hermann Life Flight and currently has a city-wide competition for a chance to win a Disney Cruise for four or $5,000 cash, as well as a weekly $200 gas card giveaways.Use the codewhen you download SAFE 2 SAVE and you receive 800 points. This equals to free food at all types of restaurants around Houston. Examples include: