TRAFFIC

South Loop to remain shut down through at least noon, following weekend construction work

Construction delays on huge South Loop project (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
All eastbound lanes of the South Loop are shut down at Telephone Road, causing rush hour havoc.

The road was closed for construction work over the weekend, and was scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. But problems with construction equipment have delayed the lanes being opened to traffic.

TxDOT tweeted earlier Monday morning that it had expected the lanes to remained closed through 9 a.m. However, they posted again shortly after 9 a.m. saying that they expect the lanes to be closed through at least noon.



Major backups are occurring in the area. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

Construction work hits snag leaving South Loop closed

