TRAFFIC

Rockets fan guide to road closures for Game 1 and 2

EMBED </>More Videos

Rockets President Tad Brown announces road closures for Game 1 and 2 vs Warriors.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you have tickets to see the Rockets in the playoffs, there are a few things you need to know.

Beginning at 4 p.m. on May 14th and May 16th, street closures will be in effect around the Toyota Center that could affect travel time.

The closures include Dallas, La Branch, Polk and Crawford in downtown Houston.

La Branch, from Dallas to Clay, will be blocked, along with Polk, from Crawford to La Branch.

The Rockets are reminding its fans that doors will open two hours before the game.

Rockets President Tad Brown said the key for Game 1 and Game 2 is to "come early."

Die-hard Rockets fans should be in their seats and ready for the beginning of the game. Brown said that early energy plays a big difference on the court.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficsportsnba playoffsHouston RocketsGolden State Warriorstoyota centerroad closureHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Texas drivers tied for 5th worst in the country
Drivers prepare for major changes on West Loop
TRAFFIC ALERT: 4 major closures happening this weekend
Traffic nightmare: Closures on SE Houston freeways this weekend
More Traffic
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News