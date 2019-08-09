Freeway closures could cause major traffic delays this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up, Houston drivers! Start planning now to avoid major backups inside the Loop this weekend.TxDOT has a major closure planned which will especially affect those drivers leaving downtown and southwest Houston.All southbound mainlanes of I-69 Southwest from Weslayan to Chimney Rock will be closed beginning Friday, Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. until Monday, Aug. 12 at 5 a.m.Drivers on Houston's southwest side near the Galleria, West University and Bellaire can expect significant delays this weekend, as construction crews close the Southwest Freeway outbound at the West Loop.TxDOT continues its work at the busy interchange, closing the southbound lanes this weekend as crews conduct foundation work for one of the new connector ramps.While TxDOT says police officers will be onsite to help with traffic control, expect delays.The seven-year construction project has a goal of widening the connector ramps at that interchange to improve traffic flow and safety.Total closure: Southbound lanes from from Weslayan to Chimney RockFriday at 9 p.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.Eastbound Connector Ramp to I-610 West Loop SouthboundTotal Closure: Friday, 9 p.m. - Monday, 5 a.m.Alternate: Traffic detoured to the North Loop.Northbound Entrance Ramp from SH-242 in the WoodlandsTotal Closure: Nightly 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. through Monday, August 12Alternate: Take SH 242-exit instead of using flyover then turn left at the intersection.3 left lanes closedWestbound Gessner to Gulf BankFriday, 9 p.m. - Monday 5 a.m.