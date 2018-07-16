ROAD RAGE

Road rage incident with racial slurs caught on camera

EMBED </>More Videos

Road rage incident caught on camera in Coatesville. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 15, 2018. (WPVI)

COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania --
Police in Pennsylvania are investigating an apparent road rage incident in which a man was caught on camera yelling racial slurs.

Police say it happened Friday on Route 30 near Coatesville.

The man can be heard yelling from his vehicle into another vehicle.

A woman says her 20-year-old college student was the one in the vehicle being taunted by the man.

She spoke with Action News about her experience telling police about what happened.

"One officer, he was very helpful, But the other told me the man came and made a statement and made me think it was all my fault. Did I do something, did I say something to make him do what he did to me? So I don't think they really helped me that much," said the victim.

Police say the altercation is under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficroad ragecaught on camerau.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROAD RAGE
SUV driver opens fire on teen in road rage incident
Security guard charged in alleged road rage shooting
Road rage fight in Austin turns comical thanks to commentary
Man in white Volvo accused of hitting woman after minor crash
Shots fired and driver stabbed during road rage incident
More road rage
TRAFFIC
Texas drivers tied for 5th worst in the country
Drivers prepare for major changes on West Loop
TRAFFIC ALERT: 4 major closures happening this weekend
Traffic nightmare: Closures on SE Houston freeways this weekend
Avoid school zone slow downs with these alternate routes
More Traffic
Top Stories
La Porte High School student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to school
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Houston police officer arrested twice in 3 weeks
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
Father could face charges after forgetting daughter in car
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Show More
Texas City ISD tracking students and staff with new ID badges
What to expect as of I-69 widening continues in Ft. Bend County
The Woodlands studies cost of law enforcement for a future city department
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
More News