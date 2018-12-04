TRAFFIC

Road closures planned near St. Martin's Episcopal Church

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Road closures planned near St. Martin's Episcopal Church, where Pres. George H.W. Bush will lie in repose from Wednesday evening until Thursday morning. (GOOGLE)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston drivers will see a number of road closures as the body of President George H.W. Bush returns to Houston on Wednesday.

The flight will arrive at Ellington Field at 4:30 p.m and the motorcade will leave at 5 p.m. for St. Martin's Episcopal Church in the Uptown area, during the height of rush hour.

The 41st president will lie in repose from Wednesday evening until Thursday morning.

Starting on Wednesday at 11 a.m., these roads near St. Martin's Episcopal will close:
  • Riverway from Sage to S Post Oak
  • Sage from Tangle Lane to Woodway Drive

Starting at 1 p.m., this major thoroughfare will close to all traffic with the exception of residents and business owners:
Woodway Drive from Chimney Rock to North Post Oak

These roads are set to reopen by 1 p.m. on Thursday, once the procession leaves the city of Houston, and the president's remains are transported to College Station via Union Pacific train.

