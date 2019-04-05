Downtown road closures could delay your route to Astros and Rockets games

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston is hosting a full schedule of Astros and Rockets games this weekend. If you're attending, don't let major construction closures catch you by surprise.
Drivers may want to consider using I-10 to arrive and depart from downtown, because many of the other major corridors will have closures starting Friday at 9 p.m.
The closures will allow construction crews to continue their work on the new I-45 northbound connector ramp to I-69 and SH-288 southbound near the University of Houston.
Construction closures are subject to change depending on the weather conditions.
I-45 through Downtown Houston
All northbound and southbound lanes will be closed at I-69 starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Traffic will divert to I-69.
Southwest Freeway
Two northbound lanes will be closed from Cleburne to Berry starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
SH-288
Two northbound lanes will be closed from Wheeler to Holman starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
There's also a planned construction closure on Saturday along the La Porte Freeway.
SH-225
All eastbound and westbound lanes at Beltway 8 will be closed starting at 10 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday. Traffic will have to exit the frontage roads and make a U-turn on Beltway 8.
