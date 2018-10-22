HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --With President Trump set to hold a campaign rally for Republican Sen. Ted Cruz at Toyota Center today, Houston police say full street closures in and around the area are in effect.
UPDATE: Full street closures in and around the area of the Houston Toyota Center for President Trump’s MAGA Rally will go into effect at 8:30 p.m. TONIGHT. Plan accordingly as delays may be expected for travel into downtown during the morning commute. #hounews #houtraffic https://t.co/15uDSE4nZh— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 22, 2018
If you're not going to the rally, and you don't live or work nearby, you're advised to avoid the area.
The following street closures for Trump's visit started at 8:30 p.m. Sunday and will take place until 10:30 p.m. today:
Full Street Closures:
Detour Routes:
Passenger Drop-Off/Pick-up Zone:
All ride-share vehicles and private drop-offs/pick-ups will be at Caroline Street @ Leeland Street.
METRO:
Metro buses 40, 41, Orange & Green Links will be re-routed for the event. Please check the Metro App or Houston Metro's website for schedules. Metro Rail services will operate on a regular schedule.
Event Entry Line:
The line to enter the event will start on Crawford Street @ Dallas Street. The line will be directed by security at the Toyota Center.
Check out the City of Houston interactive map.