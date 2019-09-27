Traffic

Road closure near Hobby Airport and Galleria area to cause major headaches this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're hitting the road this weekend, you may want to give yourself extra time to travel on the Gulf Freeway and near Hobby Airport.

I-45 Gulf
Total closure: Southbound at SH-3/Monroe
Saturday at 5 a.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.
Detour: Exit at College/Airport

US-59 Southwest
Total closure: Southbound frontage road from South Rice to Chimney Rock
Friday at 9 p.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.

Westpark Tollway
Total closure: Eastbound Post Oak exit ramp
Friday at 9 p.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.
Detour: Westpark exit

US-290
3 inside lanes: Westbound Hollister to Gessner
Friday at 9 p.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.

US-290
3 inside lanes: Eastbound Pinemont to 34th
Nightly through Tuesday, from 9 p.m. - 5a.m.

SH-288
Total closure: Southbound at BW-8
Nightly through Sunday, from 9 p.m. - 10 p.m.

