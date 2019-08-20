Traffic

Road closure in Tomball may delay commute to several schools

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A road closure in Tomball may impact your commute to several Tomball ISD schools.

Holderrieth Road will be closed between S. Cherry Street and SH-249 starting Aug. 20 after 9 a.m. through Aug. 21. County workers will be laying asphalt in the area.



The district has more than 17,000 students and police are recommending drivers to plan ahead.

There are clusters of schools in both directions. To the north, there's Tomball Elementary, Tomball Intermediate and Connections Academy.

To the south, there's Northpointe Intermediate, Willow Creek Elementary and Willow Wood Junior High.

Tomball police posted the closure on their Facebook page.



"On the first week of school! Wow that's bad planning!" commented one Facebook user.

Another user commented, "1st 2 days of school? Hope you told transportation."

