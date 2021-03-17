road closure

Major road closure in Huffman could cause backups this weekend

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- If you drive in the Huffman area, beware of a major closure that will affect your drive for nearly five days.

All lanes of FM 2100, both northbound and southbound, will be closed between FM 1960 and Old Atascocita Road.

The closure lasts from Friday at 1 a.m. until Tuesday at 5 a.m.

The closure allows for the widening of FM 2100 and the replacement of Union Pacific railroad tracks.

Law enforcement will be on site to help with traffic control, but expect delays.

