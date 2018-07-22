TRAFFIC

Reading Road US-59 overpass reopens in Rosenberg

EMBED </>More Videos

Drivers need to be prepared for bridge closure in Rosenberg.

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) --
A heads up to drivers in the Rosenberg area.

TxDOT crews have reopened the Reading Road overpass at US-59, right by Brazos Town Center.

After months of construction, crews were able to finish the project and reopen Reading Road on Sunday.



The project was expected to take four to five months to finish.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!

Follow Katherine Whaley on Twitter and Facebook for traffic updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficroad closurebridgeconstructiontxdotRosenberg
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Major traffic closures on the South Loop planned this weekend
Lost load from trash truck blocked SW Fwy feeder road
1 person killed in rollover crash in Deer Park
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
More Traffic
Top Stories
New photos show suspect and Houston doctor moments before shooting
Pasadena native amongst 5 unaccounted for in San Marcos fire
Caravan to Sugar Land honors remains of forced labor workers found
Houston hits 100 degrees for first time this year
Johnny Manziel traded from Hamilton to Montreal
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed St. Louis passengers
Memorial service held for victims of deadly duck boat accident
Local businessman without his trailer after theft in Houston
Show More
Houston sneakerheads kick it at Minute Maid Park
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Suspect in L.A. Trader Joe's hostage situation ID'd
Video shows stranger swinging on homeowner's porch
1 person killed in accident in Crosby
More News