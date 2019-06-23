GOOD NEWS: Downtown ramp closure reopened after 6 months

BEST. (Traffic) NEWS. EVER. Per @TxDOTHouston, your favorite exit ramp @DowntownHouston near @UHouston will open, weather permitting, by 11 AM TOMORROW! Demolished 6 months ago, I-45 Gulf freeway NB exit to US-59 SB/SH-288 is COMING BAAAACK! #Houtraffic updates @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/02vSiicoik — Elissa Rivas (@ElissaRivas13) June 21, 2019

TxDOT planning to embark on massive remodel of the downtown freeway system.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For six months, the I-45 Gulf Freeway exit ramp to I-69/288 southbound was closed for construction.TxDOT demolished the ramp that thousands of drivers used on a regular basis to navigate downtown.The old I-69/288 southbound ramp exits to the left from the northbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway, which plagued the interchange with weaving drivers who slowed traffic and cause wrecks.Originally, TxDOT said the new ramp would open in early July.Luckily, that ramp was completed ahead of time and is now open.TxDOT says this should reduce the congestion throughout the area, which includes the University of Houston campus.