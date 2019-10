⛔️ heads up ⛔️



Below are the street closures for the World Series! Plan ahead and drive safely. pic.twitter.com/ZwfA3QOzRC — Houston Astros (@astros) October 21, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Game 1 of the World Series is expected to bring a lot of closures near Minute Maid Park.Downtown will be completely packed with fans headed to the game or watching the game near the baseball park, but don't worry, the Houston Astros tweeted a photo showing road closures around.The photo also includes traffic detour options.Road closures begin at 3 p.m. until 11 p.m. so make sure to plan accordingly.