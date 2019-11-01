Traffic

Weekend Traffic: Prepare for long-term ramp closures on I-10 at US-59

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Here are the road closures and traffic delays you need to be aware of as you prepare for your weekend.

Long Term Ramp Closures in Downtown Houston (through February 2020):

  • I-10 eastbound connector ramp to US-59 southbound

    Detour: I-45 southbound through downtown to US-59 southbound

  • US-59 northbound connector ramp to I-10 westbound
    Detour: I-10 eastbound and U-turn at Waco Street


Cigna Sunday Streets:

  • Jensen: Foote - Navigation
  • Navigation: Jensen - Palmer


12:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. Sunday

Lone Star Rally:

  • Strand and Mechanic closed between 18th-25th streets (Detour Market)
  • Seawall Blvd closed westbound 19th-25th (Detour 19th, Ave O)


Free trolley rides 1PM -11PM through Saturday between the Strand event area and Seawall event area.

