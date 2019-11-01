Weekend Traffic: Prepare for long-term ramp closures on I-10 at US-59

Long Term Ramp Closures in Downtown Houston (through February 2020):
- I-10 eastbound connector ramp to US-59 southbound
Detour: I-45 southbound through downtown to US-59 southbound
- US-59 northbound connector ramp to I-10 westbound
Detour: I-10 eastbound and U-turn at Waco Street
Cigna Sunday Streets:
- Jensen: Foote - Navigation
- Navigation: Jensen - Palmer
12:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. Sunday
Lone Star Rally:
- Strand and Mechanic closed between 18th-25th streets (Detour Market)
- Seawall Blvd closed westbound 19th-25th (Detour 19th, Ave O)
Free trolley rides 1PM -11PM through Saturday between the Strand event area and Seawall event area.
