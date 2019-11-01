Weekend Traffic: Prepare for long-term ramp closures on I-10 at US-59

I-10 eastbound connector ramp to US-59 southbound



Detour: I-45 southbound through downtown to US-59 southbound

US-59 northbound connector ramp to I-10 westbound

Detour: I-10 eastbound and U-turn at Waco Street

Jensen: Foote - Navigation

Navigation: Jensen - Palmer

Strand and Mechanic closed between 18th-25th streets (Detour Market)

Seawall Blvd closed westbound 19th-25th (Detour 19th, Ave O)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Here are the road closures and traffic delays you need to be aware of as you prepare for your weekend.12:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. SundayFree trolley rides 1PM -11PM through Saturday between the Strand event area and Seawall event area.