Prepare for extra delays in the Galleria area this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Headed out this weekend? Make sure you plan ahead for some major closures near the Galleria area.
IH-69 Southwest Freeway
The northbound connector ramp from I-69 to 610 West Loop will be closed all weekend starting from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, continue on I-69 northbound to Weslayan and make a U-turn.
US-290
The eastbound connector ramp from I-69 North Loop eastbound will be closed all weekend starting from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
I-10 Katy Freeway
Three westbound lanes from Dairy Ashford to Park Ten will be closed starting from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter to stay ahead of traffic tie-ups.
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!