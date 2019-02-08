TRAFFIC

Prepare for extra delays in the Galleria area this weekend

Prepare for extra delays in the Galleria area this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK)
Headed out this weekend? Make sure you plan ahead for some major closures near the Galleria area.

IH-69 Southwest Freeway
The northbound connector ramp from I-69 to 610 West Loop will be closed all weekend starting from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, continue on I-69 northbound to Weslayan and make a U-turn.

US-290
The eastbound connector ramp from I-69 North Loop eastbound will be closed all weekend starting from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

I-10 Katy Freeway
Three westbound lanes from Dairy Ashford to Park Ten will be closed starting from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

