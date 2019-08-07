Power outages expected as crews move giant crates again

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5442003" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The giant crates making their way through Houston stopped in the area of U.S. 59 and U.S. 90 Sunday. Their journey is expected to take two more nights to complete.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are scheduled once again to move some massive crates through Alvin on its way to I-45 Gulf Freeway Wednesday night.The oversized crates carrying sections of a drilling ship will be moved from Victory Lane beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, heading east on FM 528 through portions of Friendswood and Webster.Crews will move power lines and traffic lights to let the two-story-tall crates pass, which could result in brief power outages.Both directions of traffic on the freeway will be closed between Bay Area Boulevard and NASA Parkway as the crates journey to the Bayport ship terminal, north of Seabrook.A portion of NASA Parkway is also set for closure while the tractor-trailers are in the area.The roads were expected to be closed Tuesday, but the move was delayed.Ronny Smith, owner of Smith Specialized Logistics, said as far as he knows, this is an unprecedented move for the Houston area.The biggest crate is measured at 135 feet long, 27 feet high and 24 feet wide.The transport requires more than 30 state troopers and 20 bucket trucks. Along the way, the caravan has blocked traffic, moved power lines and temporarily relocated some traffic signs.Dozens of officers were needed to escort the crates, two of whom were injured Friday night.The officers had the intersection on Clay near Eldridge Parkway blocked so that the crates could pass, but police say a 36-year-old man drove through and hit the officers.The crates contain three sections of a drilling ship ordered by Samsung Heavy Industries.Rolling roadblocks are required with tractor trailers slowly making their way down back roads, service roads, farm-to-market roads, county roads and some freeways.Upon arrival at the Bayport Cruise Terminal, the crates are expected to be loaded onto a ship headed for South Korea for a month-long journey.