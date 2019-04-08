Roadways cleared from downed power lines at 59NB and Polk, CenterPoint says

US I-59 at Polk is now open, as power lines have been cleared from roadway. We're still working on restoring power to the area. Appreciate your patience! — CenterPoint Energy (@CNPalerts) April 7, 2019

All mainlanes of I-69 Eastex NB at Polk blocked due to issue with down powerlines. pic.twitter.com/GzQe3shJp1 — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) April 7, 2019

Power lines down over mainlanes and frontage road of I-69 Eastex NB at Polk St in @DowntownHouston following heavy storms in the area. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/VoRnz1CXt8 — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) April 7, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Lanes have been reopened at Highway 59 following hours of a major traffic jam.CenterPoint Energy sent a tweet saying the power lines have been cleared from the roadway, but they are still working to restore power in the area.The damage began when strong storms rolled in to Houston Sunday, causing the power lines to fall over mainlines and frontage road of 59 northbound at Polk Street.Multiple power poles were broken, along with the wires down. CenterPoint told ABC13 crews had to completely rebuild the infrastructure: remove the wires and poles, then re-set the poles and re-wire them, which is time-consuming work.Drivers reported having been stuck in traffic for several hours.TxDOT tweeted an image of the downed lines around noon.