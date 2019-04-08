Traffic

Roadways cleared from downed power lines at 59NB and Polk, CenterPoint says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Lanes have been reopened at Highway 59 following hours of a major traffic jam.

CenterPoint Energy sent a tweet saying the power lines have been cleared from the roadway, but they are still working to restore power in the area.



The damage began when strong storms rolled in to Houston Sunday, causing the power lines to fall over mainlines and frontage road of 59 northbound at Polk Street.

Multiple power poles were broken, along with the wires down. CenterPoint told ABC13 crews had to completely rebuild the infrastructure: remove the wires and poles, then re-set the poles and re-wire them, which is time-consuming work.

Drivers reported having been stuck in traffic for several hours.



TxDOT tweeted an image of the downed lines around noon.

