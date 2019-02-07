TRAFFIC

NYPD demands that Google remove police checkpoint warnings in Waze app

EMBED </>More Videos

The NYPD sent a cease and desist letter to Google last weekend where they say drivers that post the locations of these checkpoints may be engaging in criminal conduct.

NEW YORK --
The NYPD is demanding that Google remove a feature in the Waze app that allows users to share the location of police checkpoints for drivers.

The police department sent a cease and desist letter to Google last weekend.

The letter said drivers that post the locations of these checkpoints, such as DWI checkpoints, may be engaging in criminal conduct since their actions could be intentional attempts to prevent and/or impair the administration of the DWI laws.

Google released a statement saying, "We believe that informing drivers about upcoming speed traps allows them to be more careful and make safe decisions when they are on the road."

Last month, Google added speed limit information to Google Maps.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficwazegooglenypdpolicedwiDUINew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
This road has seen 11 crashes with pedestrians in 5 years
Houston's road debris becoming a growing safety concern
Truck crash on 610 E. Loop could cause hours of delays
Another major closure planned on I-45 this weekend
More Traffic
Top Stories
Medical assistant gave patients fake Botox injections: police
JJ Watt offers jersey to boy who wore homemade one to school
Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer threatened to publish revealing pics
This road has seen 11 crashes with pedestrians in 5 years
Houston Weather: Winter returns tonight
Undercover officer relieved of duty following deadly shootout
Robber swipes fried chicken in failed Popeye's heist: police
Man chases teens after seeing them steal his car
Show More
Photos of businessman, toddler bonding in airport go viral
Sheriff's warn of telephone scammers impersonating officers
Breast implants linked to deadly cancer, FDA warns
Man who smuggled drugs implanted in puppies gets 6 years
School bus flips on slick road with 5 on board
More News