Plaster-like substance spilled on Highway 225 creating havoc

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A plaster-like substance spilled onto the road from a truck Tuesday and splashed onto several vehicles on Highway 225 at Independence Parkway.A long trail of a white substance can be seen on the freeway near the East Road exit.Deer Park police were called about the truck at about 10 a.m.Police followed the trail but couldn't find any vehicles or witnesses.The road was closed to stop vehicles from driving through the substance.Police are asking the public to contact them if they have information about the vehicled that spilled the substance.