Plan ahead! There are a lot of closures happening this weekend

All lanes of McKinney from Bagby to Louisiana will be closed at 7 p.m., leaving Smith open for southbound traffic until 12 p.m. on June 22.

All lanes of Walker from Bagby to Smith to be closed starting at 7 p.m.

Bagby's east curb lane from McKinney to Walker will also be closed at 7 p.m.

Smith from Walker to McKinney (West Curb Lane) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Smith from Rusk to Lamar (all lanes) from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Smith from Lamar to Dallas (two east curb lanes) from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Smith from Lamar to Dallas (all lanes) from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Bagby from Walker to Lamar (all lanes) will be closed at 6 a.m. and will reopen on Sunday, June 23 at 2 a.m.

McKinney exit ramp at I-45 North will be closed at 6 a.m. and will reopen on Sunday, June 23 at 2 a.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Plan ahead, lot's of closures happening this weekend.One eastbound and westbound lane will be blocked on SH-288 in Brazoria County starting at 9 p.m. Friday through August.All lanes will be blocked at SH-19 starting at 8:30 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, take SH-75.The 610 northbound exit ramp and the southbound entrance ramp will be closed at Westheimer starting Friday at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, take the San Felipe ramp.The northbound connector ramp to US-59 will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, exit San Felipe and make a U-turn.The northbound and southbound lanes near Richmond will also be reduced.The northbound and southbound connector ramp to IH-610 West Loop southbound will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Follow detour signs for an alternate route.