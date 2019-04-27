Plan ahead: I-10 closed all weekend west of Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With tons of events happening in Houston this weekend, there will be plenty of traffic obstacles to avoid.All inbound and outbound lanes on Allen Parkway from Bagby to Taft will be shut down starting Friday at 7 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. For an alternate route, use Memorial Drive.All southbound lanes, entrances and exits on the Hardy Toll Road will be closed on Saturday from 3 a.m. until 6 p.m.There will also be more road closures in The Woodlands area, including portions of Lake Woodlands Drive and Woodlands Parkway. The street closures will last from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.The ride will begin at Addicks Park & Ride & Rhodes Stadium at 6:45 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.The rolling will start at Waller Stadium from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.Gray, Baldwin and McGowen will be closed from noon to 4 p.m.The northbound and southbound connector ramp to IH-10 east will be closed all weekend starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.The I-10 eastbound connector ramp to US-59 will also be blocked.There will be lane restrictions on the eastbound and westbound lanes from Cypress Rosehill to Telge and Hollister to Pinemont.All main lanes closed for roadwork. Loop 610 will be a good alternative route.