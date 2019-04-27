Traffic

Plan ahead: I-10 closed all weekend west of Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With tons of events happening in Houston this weekend, there will be plenty of traffic obstacles to avoid.

Bikes on the Bayou

All inbound and outbound lanes on Allen Parkway from Bagby to Taft will be shut down starting Friday at 7 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. For an alternate route, use Memorial Drive.

The Woodlands Ironman Triathlon

All southbound lanes, entrances and exits on the Hardy Toll Road will be closed on Saturday from 3 a.m. until 6 p.m.

There will also be more road closures in The Woodlands area, including portions of Lake Woodlands Drive and Woodlands Parkway. The street closures will last from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

BP MS 150
The ride will begin at Addicks Park & Ride & Rhodes Stadium at 6:45 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The rolling will start at Waller Stadium from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Cigna Sunday

Gray, Baldwin and McGowen will be closed from noon to 4 p.m.

IH-69 Eastex Freeway

The northbound and southbound connector ramp to IH-10 east will be closed all weekend starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

The I-10 eastbound connector ramp to US-59 will also be blocked.

US-290

There will be lane restrictions on the eastbound and westbound lanes from Cypress Rosehill to Telge and Hollister to Pinemont.

I-45 Gulf Freeway at Lockwood

All main lanes closed for roadwork. Loop 610 will be a good alternative route.
