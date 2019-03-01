Major roadwork on I-45 plus Mardi Gras closures happening in Galveston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're hitting the road this weekend, be sure to watch out for some major closures.
FM-646 and I-45
Two northbound lanes on the Gulf Freeway at FM 646 will be closed starting Friday at 9 a.m. until Saturday at 12 a.m.
FM-646 will be shut down permanently for demolition. Use Highway 3 as an alternate route.
610 West Loop
Two northbound lanes from Richmond to Woodway will be closed starting Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.
For an alternate route take Chimney Rock.
SH-225
All westbound lanes and feeder lanes will be block on Beltway 8 East in Pasadena starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Saturday.
For an alternate route use the Beltway 8 exit ramp to turn right on the feeder road, make a U-turn at the temporary crossover and continue southbound on the Beltway up to 225.
I-45 at SH-19
Intermittent closures on both roadways this weekend.
I-69
The northbound connector ramp to the 610 West Loop will be blocked from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
For an alternate route, make a U-turn at Buffalo Speedway.
I-610
All southbound lanes will be blocked at IH-10 east starting Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.
For an alternate route, exit Gelhorn Drive.
Mardi Gras Closures
Galveston drivers will see closures Friday, Saturday and Sunday due to Mardi Gras festivities.
The following roads will be effected:
The Seawall from 19th to 33rd
Strand from 20th to 25th
Mechanic from 20th to 25th
Parking will be available at Market Street on 20th, 21st, 22nd, 20th, 25th, Post Office and Harborside.
