Plan ahead for construction in Galleria area this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There will be light construction this weekend, but expect minor delays overnight in the Galleria area Saturday night.
610 North Loop:
3 lanes closed: Eastbound lanes closed from Irvington to US-59 Eastex Freeway.
Starting at 9:00 p.m. Friday - 5:00 a.m. Monday.
US-59 Ramps to 610 West Loop:
Total closure: Northbound and southbound connector ramp to IH-610 West Loop southbound.
Closed overnight starting at 9:00 p.m. Saturday - 5:00 a.m. Sunday.
Alternate route: Southbound traffic to continue on IH-69 southbound and exit Chimney Rock.
