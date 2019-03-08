Traffic

Major closures on the Southwest Freeway and Beltway 8 this weekend

Plan ahead for these weekend closures

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're headed out this weekend, plan ahead for these major road closures.

US-59
The northbound connector ramp to 610 West Loop will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, exit Buffalo Speedway and make a U-turn.

Also, the southbound feeder from south Rice to Chimney Rock will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, take Fountain View or the mainlanes.

East Beltway 8
All northbound lanes from SH-255 to the Ship Channel toll bridge, including the Red Bluff on-ramp will be closed continuously through 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, take the SH-225 exit and enter the NBML from the northbound SH-225 entrance ramp.

West Beltway 8
The northbound and southbound connector ramp to IH-10 Katy Freeway will be closed starting Saturday at 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.
