Pig parts spill onto Hwy 59 after overturned 18-wheeler crash in Rosenberg

The outside lane of 59S at kroesche rd will be closed for a few hours due to a plethora of pork being spilled out onto the roadway. At approx 4:40a an 18 wheeler carrying the pork overturned during an accident. Crews are working to clear the mess. @RosenbergPolice — Chief Jonathan White (@Chief_JWhite) February 7, 2020

Some lanes of the Southwest Freeway had to be shutdown while crews cleaned up a disgusting mess of animal remains.

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers in the Rosenberg area Friday morning may end up detoured thanks to a plethora of pig parts.The city's police chief said that around 4:40 a.m., an 18-wheeler carrying the product overturned during an accident, sending a plethora of pork spilling across the outside lane of Highway 59 south at Kroesche Road.Expect the lane to be closed for a few more hours as crews work to clean up the mess.Last April, a similar issue happened on the Southwest Freeway at Williams Trace in Sugar Land. In that case, an 18-wheeler lost a load of animal waste. Witnesses said at the time the 18-wheeler's trailer looked secured at the top, but there may have been a structural problem, allowing the waste to get out.The driver in the April incident did not stop.