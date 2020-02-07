Traffic

Pig parts spill onto Hwy 59 after overturned 18-wheeler crash in Rosenberg

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers in the Rosenberg area Friday morning may end up detoured thanks to a plethora of pig parts.

The city's police chief said that around 4:40 a.m., an 18-wheeler carrying the product overturned during an accident, sending a plethora of pork spilling across the outside lane of Highway 59 south at Kroesche Road.

Expect the lane to be closed for a few more hours as crews work to clean up the mess.



Last April, a similar issue happened on the Southwest Freeway at Williams Trace in Sugar Land. In that case, an 18-wheeler lost a load of animal waste. Witnesses said at the time the 18-wheeler's trailer looked secured at the top, but there may have been a structural problem, allowing the waste to get out.

The driver in the April incident did not stop.

