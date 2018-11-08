TRAFFIC

Suspect on 4-wheeler leads police on chase on Eastex Freeway

EMBED </>More Videos

A suspect on a 4-wheeler is leading police on a chase through northeast Harris County.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man on a 4-wheeler led authorities on a chase on the Eastex Freeway Thursday morning.

The driver was first spotted on the Houston Transtar cameras traveling on the freeway past FM 1960 and then Townsen.

Humble police caught up with him on the freeway near San Jacinto River going northbound.

There's no word what started the chase or if he has been captured.

An ABC13 crew is headed to the scene. We will update this story with information as it becomes available.
Related Topics:
trafficpolice chaseHouston
