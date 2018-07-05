TRAFFIC

Person killed when tire hits car on Long Island highway

A person was killed when a tractor trailer lost a tire on a Long Island highway Thursday afternoon

NORTH BABYLON, Long Island --
A person was killed when a tractor trailer lost a tire on a Long Island highway Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Sunrise Highway in North Babylon.

Authorities say the truck was traveling on NY 231, which crosses over Sunrise Highway, when it lost the tire.

The tire then dropped onto the highway and struck a car. Someone inside the vehicle was killed, but it was unclear if it was the driver or a passenger.

Another car was also involved in the crash.
