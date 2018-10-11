TRAFFIC

Emergency construction will shut down part of Southwest Freeway this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Part of Southwest Freeway shut down this weekend due to repairs (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If driving plans take you onto the Southwest Freeway this weekend, you may need to find an alternate route.

TxDOT crews are completing emergency repairs on a bridge in southwest Houston.

All of the northbound freeway lanes will be shut down from Fondren to Bellaire all weekend.

The closures will last from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

As an alternate route, drivers can take the Fondren exit and continue to the next entrance.

The Westpark Tollway or Bellaire Boulevard can also serve as an alternate route.

Closures are subject to change due to weather.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficroad closurefreeway
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
HazMat spill caused major delays on I-10 East Freeway
Major closure on US-290 and Beltway 8 this weekend
Hours after crash, 'nightmare' on Eastex Fwy comes to end
Motorcyclist killed in hit and run off North Freeway
More Traffic
Top Stories
FIRST DATE ATTACKS: Man assaulted women he met on dating apps
2 cases of rare disorder found in Harris and Galveston Co
Hurricane Michael drone video over Panama City Beach
'Unimaginable destruction': Hurricane smashes rows of homes
Kanye West tells Pres. Trump he deserves more respect
Astros pitcher shuts down domestic abuse heckler
Toxic metal found in stores like Ross and Nordstrom Rack
Parents charged after kids found living in 'disgusting conditions'
Show More
Toddlers come home from day care with crack cocaine
NOW OPEN! New trail, restrooms and more at Memorial Park
Man charged with murder for wife's stabbing death in her car
Mattress Mack makes another Astros bet with customers
2 astronauts from U.S. and Russia make emergency landing
More News