If driving plans take you onto the Southwest Freeway this weekend, you may need to find an alternate route.TxDOT crews are completing emergency repairs on a bridge in southwest Houston.All of the northbound freeway lanes will be shut down from Fondren to Bellaire all weekend.The closures will last from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.As an alternate route, drivers can take the Fondren exit and continue to the next entrance.The Westpark Tollway or Bellaire Boulevard can also serve as an alternate route.Closures are subject to change due to weather.