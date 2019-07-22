Overturned big rig creates 6-hour traffic nightmare on Highway 225 ramp at Goodyear

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An overturned 18-wheeler blocked the Highway 225 ramp lanes at Goodyear for about six hours on Monday.
The wreck happened shortly after 9 a.m. It's not clear what caused the accident, but no injuries have been reported.
The wreck was cleared from the ramp after about six hours of crews working to right
