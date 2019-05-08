CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews worked for hours to clear a hazmat spill from an overturned semi-truck on the Grand Parkway.
The produce truck was blocking all of the lanes on SH-99 westbound at Cypress Rosehill Wednesday morning.
Fuel was spilling from the truck and crews worked to clean up the oil.
Overturned big rig blocked all lanes on Grand Parkway at Cypress Rosehill
