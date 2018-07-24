HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Transportation planners have noticed a spike in wrecks in our region over recent years, according to the Houston-Galveston Area Council.
The panel says our region saw an increase in wrecks by 40 percent between 2012 and 2016. Members are working on a plan to make transportation - from cars to bikes, to walking - a lot safer, and they're ready to present their ideas to the public.
On Wednesday, you will have the opportunity to hear the start of a new "Regional Safety Plan." The public meeting will take place at the Houston-Galveston Area Council offices at 3555 Timmons Ln. in the Greenway Plaza area, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The presentation begins at 6 p.m.
The major concerns are impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding, intersection safety, as well as bicycle and walking safety.
If these issues are important to you, you're invited to hear the ideas they have for making neighborhoods safer, and offer your feedback.
