TRAFFIC

Officials to present transportation safety plan after spike in wrecks seen in Houston-area

EMBED </>More Videos

The Houston-Galveston Area Council will be presenting how they plan to make transportation safer. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Transportation planners have noticed a spike in wrecks in our region over recent years, according to the Houston-Galveston Area Council.

The panel says our region saw an increase in wrecks by 40 percent between 2012 and 2016. Members are working on a plan to make transportation - from cars to bikes, to walking - a lot safer, and they're ready to present their ideas to the public.

On Wednesday, you will have the opportunity to hear the start of a new "Regional Safety Plan." The public meeting will take place at the Houston-Galveston Area Council offices at 3555 Timmons Ln. in the Greenway Plaza area, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The presentation begins at 6 p.m.

The major concerns are impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding, intersection safety, as well as bicycle and walking safety.

If these issues are important to you, you're invited to hear the ideas they have for making neighborhoods safer, and offer your feedback.

Click here for more information about the event.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpublic transportationtransportationroad safetysafetyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
TxDOT crews dispatched to fix pothole on 610 South Loop
South Loop lanes reopen after construction delay
Reading Road US-59 overpass reopens in Rosenberg
Major traffic closures on the South Loop planned this weekend
More Traffic
Top Stories
Mega Millions jackpot at $522 million for drawing tonight
Attorneys want murder charges dropped against Houston teen
Former Houston firefighter facing child porn charge gets probation
Demi Lovato, 25, reportedly rushed to hospital from her home
4 Jack in the Box customers in Houston charged gratuity
HOAX: Blue Bell Whataburger ice cream flavor not at H-E-B
Mattress Mack throwing prom night event for children with autism
After mom nearly killed, Katy shooting suspect unapologetic
Show More
Fixes to Harris Co. court after Harvey may cost $86M
Why ex-press secretary claims what she did wasn't wrong
Boy with Nerf gun helps little sister pull loose tooth
More than 100 exotic animals found living in Houston apartment
Car flips over leaving drive-thru of Starbucks in Deer Park
More News