TRAFFIC

NO DUMMIES: METRO Police cracking down on slow drivers, looking for mannequins in HOV

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities cracking down on HOV violators.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
HOV lane violators along the North Freeway, beware.

After complaints from customers saying they've noticed things have really slowed down in the lanes since school started, the METRO VP of Operations says METRO Police is cracking down starting this week.

Authorities will be enforcing all traffic laws in hopes of booting violators and increasing travel speeds.

That includes the drivers who try to get away with placing anything from mannequins and blow-up dolls to even wooded passengers in their vehicles to try to reach the two or more passenger requirement in the HOV.

RELATED: 'Cracking down on dummies' Woman caught in HOV lane with mannequin

EMBED More News Videos

Harris County woman drives in HOV lane with mannequin.


Carpools, vanpools and motorcyclists ride for free. Other vehicles must have two or more occupants.

However, if you're on the Northwest Freeway (290 West HOV) from 6:30 - 8 a.m., you must have at least three people.
Solo drivers can pay a toll to use the HOV during certain hours.

You can view the full HOV/HOT lane schedule here.

If you are planning to hop on the HOV lane anytime soon, make sure you have your registration stickers up to date, too.

Drivers can be fined up to $200 per violation.

Follow Foti Kallergis on Facebook and Twitter.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficdrivingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Major closures on 4 Houston highways this weekend
Rain forces TxDOT to redraw plans for US-290 roadwork
Commuters claim bus rides led to bed bugs at home
How would you 'fix' Highway 3?
More Traffic
Top Stories
Woman accused of killing boyfriend at Willowbrook Mall
Amazon raising minimum wage for US workers to $15 per hour
Sex robot shop owner disputes human trafficking claim
Court orders hospital to keep Texas girl, 9, on life support
Man accused of trying to buy 8-year-old girl for $200,000
12-year-old Boy Scout buried alive in sand at camp event
Army National Guardsman killed riding skateboard from work
Dunkin' fires workers who poured water on homeless man
Show More
Horse runs wild inside bar after escaping racing stable
Yale friend says Brett Kavanaugh was 'heavy drinker'
Kids of the 90s rejoice! Classic Trix cereal shapes are back
Fed up residents fill potholes after watching YouTube
Woman's death after falling from mom's moving car puzzled cops
More News