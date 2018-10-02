HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --HOV lane violators along the North Freeway, beware.
After complaints from customers saying they've noticed things have really slowed down in the lanes since school started, the METRO VP of Operations says METRO Police is cracking down starting this week.
Authorities will be enforcing all traffic laws in hopes of booting violators and increasing travel speeds.
That includes the drivers who try to get away with placing anything from mannequins and blow-up dolls to even wooded passengers in their vehicles to try to reach the two or more passenger requirement in the HOV.
Carpools, vanpools and motorcyclists ride for free. Other vehicles must have two or more occupants.
However, if you're on the Northwest Freeway (290 West HOV) from 6:30 - 8 a.m., you must have at least three people.
Solo drivers can pay a toll to use the HOV during certain hours.
You can view the full HOV/HOT lane schedule here.
If you are planning to hop on the HOV lane anytime soon, make sure you have your registration stickers up to date, too.
Drivers can be fined up to $200 per violation.
