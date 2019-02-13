TRAFFIC

New ramps and Southmore Bridge opening this spring

EMBED </>More Videos

We have a construction update you may actually like for the Highway 288 Toll Expansion.

By
We have a construction update you may actually like for the Highway 288 Toll Expansion.

The construction project is in its final year, so while there are still many closures for us to endure, here's a look at what's opening soon.
CONNECTOR RAMPS:

SH-288 SOUTHBOUND TO 610 EASTBOUND- Construction crews plan to open this ramp before the Rodeo Cookoff.

SH-288 NORTHBOUND TO 610 WESTBOUND- This ramp is scheduled to open by mid-March.

THE SOUTHMORE BRIDGE- The roadway bridge is expected to open in April, and the pedestrian bridge should open next year.

THE SOUTH LOOP AT SH-288- You'll soon see more lanes available. Right now, it's just two lanes in each direction, but by mid-to-late April, 610 will have three lanes each way.

Barring any serious disruptions, the 288 Express Toll is still scheduled to open by the fall or winter of this year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficroad closureHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Neighbors frustrated after bridge closure causes major traffic
2 inbound East Fwy lanes reopened after bridge repaired
Weirdest events that happened on Houston highways
Slick roads could be to blame for jackknifed semi on I-10 E
More Traffic
Top Stories
Tiger abandoned in cage to have own habitat at Texas sanctuary
Tiger steps onto grass for first time
Serial killer sketches photos of his murder victims
Homeowner shoots man trying to break into his car: Deputies
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Body found at Memorial Hermann Hospital, foul play suspected
Violent purse snatching at trendy med center restaurant
Man dies after falling into a vat of sulfuric acid
Show More
Peanuts, Cracker Jack banned from minor league stadium
Advocacy group calls for tougher state laws requiring vaccines
Surveillance video released in deadly shooting of man fixing car
Selena, Fight Club and more: Houston rooftop releases lineup
2 men wanted in violent robbery of beauty supply store
More News