How a new drive on I-45 will impact your commute to University of Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5112235" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> To accommodate the closure of the US-59/288 southbound ramp, the University of Houston is allowing employees to arrive and leave work on a more flexible schedule.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- University of Houston students and staff have a whole new drive along I-45 the Gulf Freeway as they start the school year.Students and staff are seeing big changes along the recently-opened US-59/SH-288 ramp and Spur 5.As you're driving north on the Gulf Freeway, the exit for the new US-59/SH-288 connector ramp is in a new location.First, you'll notice it's a right-side exit. Also, it's much earlier, just after Telephone Road. It's a long ramp parallel to I-45 which also allows you to exit Scott Street.There is no access to US-59 or SH-288 via the ground level I-45 entrance ramps at Scott or Cullen.Access US-59/SH-288 via Spur 5. From University Drive, head north on Spur 5 and remain in the right lanes to access the interstate ramps.Moving the ramp location is TxDOT's way of hopefully keeping drivers from weaving across multiple lanes to make the exit to US-59 and SH-288.