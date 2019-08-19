How a new drive on I-45 will impact your commute to University of Houston

Students and staff are seeing big changes along the recently-opened US-59/SH-288 ramp and Spur 5.
As you're driving north on the Gulf Freeway, the exit for the new US-59/SH-288 connector ramp is in a new location.
First, you'll notice it's a right-side exit. Also, it's much earlier, just after Telephone Road. It's a long ramp parallel to I-45 which also allows you to exit Scott Street.
Driving on and off campus:
There is no access to US-59 or SH-288 via the ground level I-45 entrance ramps at Scott or Cullen.
Access US-59/SH-288 via Spur 5. From University Drive, head north on Spur 5 and remain in the right lanes to access the interstate ramps.
Moving the ramp location is TxDOT's way of hopefully keeping drivers from weaving across multiple lanes to make the exit to US-59 and SH-288.
