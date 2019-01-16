TRAFFIC

Woodlands Express Park and Ride expands service

If you commute from The Woodlands, it's now even easier to use the Woodlands Express Park and Ride shuttle.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
If you commute from The Woodlands every day, it's now even easier to use the Woodlands Express Park and Ride shuttle.
For riders wanting a later start in the morning, the route that begins at Sterling Ridge will add a run at 8:00 A.M., in addition to the 7:25 A.M. run.

This is a six-month pilot program, and if there's enough demand, it will become permanent.

Also, for riders heading to the Texas Medical Center from the Woodlands, there's a new stop right in front of the UT Health Building off Fannin.

This will be the new last morning stop and new first evening stop in the TMC.

