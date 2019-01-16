If you commute from The Woodlands every day, it's now even easier to use the Woodlands Express Park and Ride shuttle.For riders wanting a later start in the morning, the route that begins at Sterling Ridge will add a run at 8:00 A.M., in addition to the 7:25 A.M. run.This is a six-month pilot program, and if there's enough demand, it will become permanent.Also, for riders heading to the Texas Medical Center from the Woodlands, there's a new stop right in front of the UT Health Building off Fannin.This will be the new last morning stop and new first evening stop in the TMC.