THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --If you commute from The Woodlands every day, it's now even easier to use the Woodlands Express Park and Ride shuttle.
For riders wanting a later start in the morning, the route that begins at Sterling Ridge will add a run at 8:00 A.M., in addition to the 7:25 A.M. run.
This is a six-month pilot program, and if there's enough demand, it will become permanent.
Also, for riders heading to the Texas Medical Center from the Woodlands, there's a new stop right in front of the UT Health Building off Fannin.
This will be the new last morning stop and new first evening stop in the TMC.
