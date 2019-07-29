New closures for Kemah bridge construction mean new headaches for drivers and boaters

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5311973" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mario's Pizza, like many businesses in Kemah and Seabrook, were forced to make a decision to avoid the five-year construction project on SH-146.

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) -- A major closure begins this week between Kemah and Seabrook under SH-146.The northbound channel, directly under the SH-146 bridge, closed Monday, July 29, at 8 a.m. The inbound side of the waterway under the Clear Creek Channel Bridge will close for about one month.Construction crews are preparing the area for bridge foundation work. The southbound side will remain open with flaggers available to direct water traffic during daylight hours, as well as signal lights on both sides of the channel.Then, starting Wednesday morning, you'll experience a big closure on your drivethe bridge.At midnight, one lane will close northbound on the bridge. The closure will last until Thursday at noon. Traffic will be down to one lane northbound between Kemah and Seabrook, so expect delays on Wednesday and Thursday, especially during the morning rush.