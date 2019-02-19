CALIFORNIA

New California bill could eliminate speed limit

EMBED </>More Videos

A new bill proposed by a Southern California senator could eliminate the speed limit on lanes of Interstate-5 and Highway 99.

A new bill proposed by a Southern California senator could eliminate the speed limit on lanes of Interstate 5 and State Route 99.

Senator John Moorlach of Orange County introduced the bill Feb. 15. It proposes the construction of two additional northbound and southbound lanes to I-5 and State Route 99, and would allow drivers on those two lanes to drive faster than the current state speed limit of 70 miles-per-hour.

The new bill would also allocate funds from the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund to the Department of Transportation to reduce greenhouse gases produced from the construction of the two additional lanes.

The bill must pass with majority votes in the State Senate.

Read Bill No. 319 here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcaliforniaI-5highway 99highwaystrafficpoliticscalifornia state senateCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CALIFORNIA
Cory Booker 2020: NJ Senator running for president
Kamala Harris kicks off 2020 campaign at Oakland rally
Uber driver struggles with passenger who grabs at wheel
Kamala Harris 2020: California senator running for president
More california
TRAFFIC
Race to the airport: Your fastest and cheapest options
Man killed after crashing into tree in north Houston
FM 787 needs replacement after Hurricane Harvey, TxDOT says
TRIPLE WHAMMY: Weekend closures could tie up drivers
More Traffic
Top Stories
Dad says woman confronted students over prom photos
Deadly raid leads to change on no-knock warrants
Surviving dog from deadly HPD raid to get new home
$1,000 vanishes from aging woman's bank through Zelle
Make your own artwork at this Cypress DIY social studio
Home with 'Impeach Trump' sign vandalized on camera
Softball coach charged after alleged attack on grandmother
Going to rodeo cookoff? Don't forget umbrellas and coats!
Show More
11-year-old arrested after not reciting pledge of allegiance
Man accused of flashing woman and her 16-year-old daughter
Houston Zoo Camp Zoofari registration now open
Community on edge after 2 men shot to death inside their home
Man's shooting range marriage proposal hits the target
More News