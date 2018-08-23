TRAFFIC

New BCycle stations near Rice and UH make it easier to bike to class

EMBED </>More Videos

Expanded locations for Bcycle to make it easier to bike to class (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Just in time for the start of the school year, five new BCycle stations have opened near Rice University and University of Houston.

The locations near UH include TDECU Cullen, ERP (the Energy Research Park), Cougar Village, and Student Center North.

The location near Rice is near the Medical Center Bioscience Research Center.

Houston's bike share system, Houston BCycle, will grow to 128 stations over the next two years.

The program's expansion funded by a $3.7 million federal grant.

RELATED: 7 things you should know about Houston BCycle

EMBED More News Videos

The city's bike sharing program is growing again.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffictravelbikesbicyclerice universityuniversity of houstonstudentsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Texas drivers tied for 5th worst in the country
Drivers prepare for major changes on West Loop
TRAFFIC ALERT: 4 major closures happening this weekend
More Traffic
Top Stories
Police: Adult bookstore employee raped during robbery
Teen killed in road rage crash, investigators say
3 Texas seniors arrested for plotting guns and bomb at school
Kroger Company to phase out plastic bags at all stores
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
Texas football player, 13, dies after becoming unresponsive
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
FREE MONEY! Score scholarship cash for college
Show More
32 children's meds recalled for possible contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making the rounds
Benefit today for HPD officer injured in golf cart accident
Boy's shirt leaves him with 'floating head' back to school photos
Entire Astros dugout joins in on 'Bregman stare' during win
More News