Just in time for the start of the school year, five new BCycle stations have opened near Rice University and University of Houston.The locations near UH include TDECU Cullen, ERP (the Energy Research Park), Cougar Village, and Student Center North.The location near Rice is near the Medical Center Bioscience Research Center.Houston's bike share system, Houston BCycle, will grow to 128 stations over the next two years.The program's expansion funded by a $3.7 million federal grant.