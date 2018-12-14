TRAFFIC

Nearly $300,000 missing after truck spilled money on New Jersey highway

EMBED </>More Videos

Video shows motorists scrambling to pick up cash that apparently spilled out of an armored truck in East Rutherford

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey --
Money rained down on a New Jersey highway Thursday morning after a malfunction caused the door of a Brinks armored truck to become unsecured. Now, police say nearly $300,000 is missing.

The incident led to several crashes as motorists exited their vehicles and scrambled to pick up the cash, with roughly a half million dollars spilling onto the roadway.

Police say the investigation determined that two plastic bags containing $140,000 and $370,000, respectively, had fallen through the open door onto the roadway, causing the bags to open.

The vehicle traffic, along with the windy weather conditions, caused the currency to become airborne and scattered across the highway.

Passing motorists began to gather money, while others began to assist the Brinks personnel. Officials said Brinks personnel and motorists were able to secure $205,375 from the highway.

Later, five individuals either contacted the East Rutherford Police Department or another police agency, which led to the recovery of an additional $11,090.

As of this time, $293,535 is still missing.

The East Rutherford Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident and is requesting anyone with video images to contact the East Rutherford Police Department at (201) 438-0165.

The department is also advising people who have money connected to this incident to call to make arrangements for its return with no charges filed.

"It's theft of mislaid property," East Rutherford police Detective Lieutenant Mike Gianscaspro said. "So we're not looking to charge anybody, we're just looking to get the money back to Brinks."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcrashaccidentmoneyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Another milestone reached in US 290 expansion
Man details scary encounter with spool on Houston highway
Weekend closures planned for SH-288, US-290 and I-45
Buffalo Speedway bridge over Brays Bayou briefly reopens
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man spotted pleasuring himself near Katy ISD school bus
Pastor explains decision to buy wife Lamborghini for anniversary
Man arrested for allegedly shooting 7-year-old boy in Katy
Deputy injured in shootout with felon going home from hospital
Mick Mulvaney named acting chief of staff
Sandy Hook receives threat on 6th anniversary of massacre
Farm tied to lettuce E. coli outbreak also recalling cauliflower
Michael Cohen to ABC News: 'I will not be the villain'
Show More
Authorities search for 14-year-old missing from Missouri City
Marshall HS football dedicating title run to fallen teammate
Harden flexes fashion muscle in snake print before Lakers win
Authorities searching for inmate who was released by mistake
Woman sues Royal Caribbean over husband's zip line death
More News