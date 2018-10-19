TRAFFIC

Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down Gulf Freeway

EMBED </>More Videos

5 car wreck shuts down Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A multi-vehicle wreck forced the shutdown of the Gulf Freeway outbound lanes at the South Loop.


Crews worked to clear debris from the road. Lanes reopened to traffic shortly before 9 a.m.

Live traffic map
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffictraffic accidentfreewayHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Lyft launches new $299 month subscription plan
Deadly big rig crash on SW Fwy blocks traffic for hours
Save money getting to Astros games and parking
Free BCycle rides in honor of Astros homestand
More Traffic
Top Stories
Missing 10-year-old girl found safe in northwest Houston
Best friend killed by woman's suicidal ex in Montgomery Co.
2-alarm fire rips through roof of apartments in NW Houston
2 dead after wrong-way driver causes head-on crash
Developing Pacific storm could drench Texas next week
Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot at record $970M
Love designer stuff? Get them at a fraction of the price today
How to win the lottery: Mega Millions myths busted
Show More
Astros lose Game 5 to end World Series title defense
Jose Altuve reacts to the Astros being eliminated from the playoffs
"NO REGRETS": Justin Verlander opens up on Game 5 loss
Lance McCullers Jr. explains why the Astros are special
Astros' Hinch praises Red Sox for advancing to World Series
More News