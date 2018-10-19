Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down Gulf Freeway

Major accident involving 5 cars on I-45 SB at the 610 S Loop. Use Telephone Rd as your alternate route @abc13houston #ABC13 #kattraffic https://t.co/fhcEunRK9S pic.twitter.com/Ub09x94WmZ — Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) October 19, 2018

A multi-vehicle wreck forced the shutdown of the Gulf Freeway outbound lanes at the South Loop.Crews worked to clear debris from the road. Lanes reopened to traffic shortly before 9 a.m.