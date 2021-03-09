Big rigs involved in major multi-vehicle wreck on 59/45 ramp near downtown Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Big rigs are among the number of vehicles involved in a major accident on the ramp connecting the Eastex Freeway and the Gulf Freeway near downtown Houston.The wreck was reported at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.We haven't learned how the accident occurred, but from above we can see a couple of large cylindrical items that appear to have shifted on one 18-wheeler.Several wreckers are on the scene. It's unknown how long the wreckage will take to clear. The ramp has been closed to traffic while police investigate.