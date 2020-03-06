Multi-motorcycle accident closes all eastbound lanes of I-10 at Park Ten

Early information indicates a motorcyclist appeared to lose control. Officials believe at the same time, another motorcyclist nearby may have suffered a medical emergency, collapsing off of their vehicle.
***Update***— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 6, 2020
I-10 Katy Fwy eastbound at Park Ten, major accident has the freeway is shut down. Find alternate routes and expect delays. #HouTraffic
CC13
All lanes of the freeway headed eastbound were initially shut down, causing major afternoon traffic delays.
They are slowly re-opening some lanes, allowing traffic to move through.
Live traffic map
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter to stay ahead of traffic tie-ups.