Motorcyclist dies after crashing into parked vehicle on Eastex Freeway feeder road

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist died Sunday after crashing into a parked vehicle on an Humble feeder road, police said.

It happened around 9:40 a.m. in the 21000 block of Eastex Freeway just north of FM-1960 along the San Jacinto River bridge.

The motorcyclist was southbound on the feeder road when they crashed into a blue SUV, according to Houston police. The motorcyclist was then run over by another vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Houston Police Department's vehicular crimes investigators responded to the scene to look into what led to the crash.

The victim's identity wasn't immediately known, and there was no word on the status of others involved.



