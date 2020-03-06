Traffic

Motorcycle accident shuts down all eastbound lanes of Katy Fwy at Park Ten

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Life Flight was seen in the area Friday afternoon after a massive accident involving a motorcyclist on the Katy Freeway at Park Ten.

A medical helicopter was seen arriving at the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle.



Early information indicates a motorcyclist appeared to lose control. Officials believe at the same time, another motorcyclist nearby may have suffered a medical emergency, collapsing off of their vehicle.



All lanes of the freeway headed eastbound are shut down, causing major afternoon traffic delays.

