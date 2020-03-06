Motorcycle accident shuts down all eastbound lanes of Katy Fwy at Park Ten

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5990961" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A medical helicopter was seen arriving at the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle.

I-10 Katy Fwy eastbound at Park Ten, major accident has the freeway is shut down. Find alternate routes and expect delays. #HouTraffic



CC13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 6, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Life Flight was seen in the area Friday afternoon after a massive accident involving a motorcyclist on the Katy Freeway at Park Ten.Early information indicates a motorcyclist appeared to lose control. Officials believe at the same time, another motorcyclist nearby may have suffered a medical emergency, collapsing off of their vehicle.All lanes of the freeway headed eastbound are shut down, causing major afternoon traffic delays.